A school sports day was blessed with perfect weather conditions in Whalley.

Bean bag balancing, the sack race, javelin throwing and a "chicken run" for the older children were just some of the events watched by proud parents, grandparents and friends at Oakhill School and Nursery.

On your marks for these students as they prepare to take part in a race at Oakhill Primary School's sports day in Whalley.

Year six students took part in a dress up relay race and the parents race was also very competitive.

The afternoon was rounded off with a medal presentation ceremony and tea and scones.