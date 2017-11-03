Spooktacular fun at Clitheroe's Trick or Treat trail

There were spooky goings-on as ghouls, witches, zombies and monsters came together and joined the town’s Trick or Treat trail.



Hundreds of youngsters and adults dressed as their favourite horror characters to mark the spooktacular fun-filled event around the shops finishing with a grand finale at Clitheroe Castle gates.

Hallowe'en fun - pictures by Molly Chadwick Photography

Clitheroe’s Hallowe’en extravaganza was hailed a resounding success and plans are afoot to plan something similar for Christmas.

Organiser, Lucy Greenhalgh, who is the manager of La Tete et Tout, in Moor Lane, said: “Tuesday evening was a great success again. Everyone enjoyed themselves and there was lots to do. We had about 450 children take part in the trail with adults dressing up too and we managed to raise £500, which will go towards Meningitis Now. We have chosen this charity as three local families have had children suffer from the disease this year, one of the victims is a local shopkeeper’s child.”

“Prizes were won for people taking part, best dressed and best carved pumpkin.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the shops involved and also thanks to Molly Chadwick for the wonderful pictures taken during the ‘spooky’ evening.”