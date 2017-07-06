Special Mass held for Ribble Valley Year Six pupils

St Mary’s RC Primary School at Sabden had a special Crossroads Mass for Year 6 pupils moving on to St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington.

The headteacher at St Augustine’s, Mr Michael Wright, attended together with two Year 10 pupils and the service was held in St Mary’s school hall.

At the same Mass, four new pupil chaplains were commissioned – Thomas, Eleanor, Peggy and Pippa – and the service was led by Fr Kevin Murphy who accompanied the singing on his guitar. Fr Kevin also sang his own rendition of Bob Dylan’s Forever Young especially for the Year 6 students.

The school’s summer fair is being held on Friday, July 7th, from 3-30 to 5pm. There will be stalls including choco lotto, lucky dip, bottle tombola, plants, cakes and crafts. There will be strawberries and cakes and all are welcome.