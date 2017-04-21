Special day for local charities

‘Wear Your Shirt Day’ is taking place today and Claret Scott Arfield and mascot Bertie Bee are encouraging local schools, businesses and organisations to donate £1 to Burnley FC in the Community Charity in exchange for wearing their football shirts for the day.

Oak Furniture Land is sponsoring Burnley FC in the Community Day for the second year running and all the Burnley store team will be taking part, wearing their football shirts to work for the day, and encouraging their customers to donate to the Community Day.

Burnley FC Star Scott Arfield and Store Manager Vicki Dunbar, at the Oak Furnitureland Store in Burnley.

The Clarets midfielder said: “Sunday is very important for the Community Trust and Pendleside Hospice so we’re here promoting it. The Man United game has sold out so we want to give back. It’s pay a pound to wear your shirt for work which goes back in to the community and to the Hospice.

“When you sign for this club you get a feel for it and when you’re walking around in the town speaking to particular people you know that the club means so much so to give something back is fantastic for us.”

Community Day is an annual celebration of Burnley in the FC Community Charity. The event aims to increase awareness and raise funds for the charity. This year’s Community Day celebration will be taking place at the televised Burnley v. Manchester United FC game on Sunday.

All funds raised this year will be shared 50/50 with local charity Pendleside Hospice and Burnley FC Community Charity.

Scott Arfield (front centre) joins L/R Siobhan McNamara of Burnley FC in the Community, Bertie Bee, Vicki Dunbar (Store Manager), Andrew MacMahon and Steve Baum at the Oak Furnitureland Store in Burnley.

Jason Bannister, founder and owner of Oak Furniture Land said: “Burnley is a unique place where the football club is the heart and soul of the town. Over the last few years certain individuals from within the club have made an incredible effort to pay back the love that the townspeople have shown the club for years and should be highly commended for this.”

Neil Hart, CEO of Burnley FC in the Community said: “We’re delighted that Oak Furniture Land is the official sponsors of Community Day for the second year running. We know the team at Oak Furniture Land understand how important this club is to our community and their fantastic support is helping us to increase the profile of the day and raise vital funds for both Burnley FC in the Community and Pendleside Hospice. We’re urging everyone to bring £1 on the day of the fixture but for those who can’t make the game, donations can be made via the ‘Community Day’ event that can be found on both the Burnley FC in the Community and Pendleside Hospice Virgin Money Giving pages. Every penny raised on the day will be split 50/50 to support the vital local work of both our charities.”