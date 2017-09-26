Spaces available at Ribble Valley primary

A primary school in Clitheroe with spaces available is staging an open morning next week.

St Michael and St John's RC Primary School on Lowergate is holding an open morning on Tuesday, October 3rd, for the families of children due to start school in September 2018. It will be held from 9-30 to 10-30am.

There are also limited spaces available at the school, at the moment, in many of the classes throughout the school.

For further details call 01200 422560 or email: bursar@ssmj.lancs.sch.uk