Soprano to serenade with September concerts

Local soprano Jennie Marsden will be serenading audiences with an evening of song on Saturday, September 3rd.

Alongside pianist Joy Fielding and two promising young singers, Dominic Eatwell and Joshua Dodding, Jennie will perform at the recital which will feature a variety of music including opera, jazz, oratorio and other musical delights.

Jennie studied voice at The Royal College of Music in London and has sung with the internationally renowned Harry Christophers and The Sixteen, The London Symphony Orchestra, The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment at The Royal Albert Hall, the BBC Proms and Opera Holland Park.

The concert will be held at The Croston Theatre, Westholme School, Blackburn, BB2 6QU, and starts at 7-30 pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 and can be reserved by emailing admin@jennie

marsden.co.uk or ringing 07951 474467.

Jennie is also set to sing as the soprano soloist for “The Messiah” to be held at Clitheroe’s Parish Church on Saturday, September 24th.

This is a “Come and Sing” event organised by Burnley Municipal Choir.

Clitheroe singers are invited to join a free workshop from 1-30 to 4-30 pm, with an evening performance to follow at 7-30 pm.

Tickets for audience members are £10.

For more information, email admin@burnleychoir.co.uk