Songstress Ella on Vintage TV

Langho singer/songwriter Ella Shaw will perform a Live Lounge set on music channel Vintage TV on Thursday evening.

Her appearance is just one in a long list of engagements for former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Ella who is following on from a busy 2016.

“I had an incredibly successful 2016 releasing my debut album Imperfections,” said Ella.

“I’m beyond proud to say sales have been better than I could have ever wished for.

“However, I’ve had an even better start to 2017 and definitely the best start to a year I’ve ever had.

“I set myself up for a quiet start to the year after such a successful and busy 2016, but the busy period just hasn’t seemed to stop.”

2017 started with Ella making her first guest appearance at Blackburn Rovers on January 2nd. She has also performed at the O2 ABC in Glasgow, the O2 Academy in Leeds and is due to perform at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on February 4th.

Ella will also be making a guest appearance as an up and coming singer/songwriter at the Manchester Arena on February 2nd at Young Voices – one of the largest school choir concerts in the world.

“I took part in it as a child and I know that some local primary school children will be taking part in it this year,” said Ella.

Catch Ella on Vintage TV at 8pm on Thursday.