Solicitor recognised as expert to give elderly client advice

A Clitheroe solicitor has been recognised as a specialist in providing legal advice for older and vulnerable people, their families and carers.

Lorraine Wilson, a solicitor in Forbes’ wills, probate, tax and trusts department, has been accepted as a member of the national association Solicitors for the Elderly.

SFE is an association of lawyers who specialise in legal services for older people and their carers.

Members are required to have spent a substantial amount of time working for elderly clients.

The aim of this national association is to improve the knowledge and service provided on legal issues including wills, tax planning, lasting powers of attorney, long-term social and health care and other retirement issues.

Lorraine, who lives in Clitheroe and attended Ribblesdale High School before moving on to Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form Centre, said: “I am delighted to be a member of SFE and look forward to continuing my development.

“Assisting elderly clients can often be a complex and sensitive matter which requires specialist advice.”

Patricia Prescott, who is head of wills, probate, tax and trusts at Forbes, added: “Congratulations to Lorraine on becoming a member of SFE.

“We now have four SFE member solicitors at Forbes so clients can have peace of mind that we are providing the best possible service.”