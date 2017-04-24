So what does the future now hold for derelict, rural pub on outskirts of Hurst Green?

New plans to convert a now derelict former pub into five holiday lets and cafe, also creating a caravan park with static units - lodges on surrounding land have been lodged with Ribble Valley Council.

Similar plans for the Punch Bowl Inn on Longridge Road at Hurst Green were refused for reasons including overdevelopment in the open countryside, the site being adjacent to an area of outstanding natural beauty; not enough off-street parking; dangerous access point onto Longridge Road, insufficient for the numbers and types of vehicles that would be utilising it and the proposed extensions and alterations to the grade II listed building would harm the historic and visual significance of the heritage asset.

Now Donelan Trading, of Whalley Road, Wilpshire is applying for 15 static holiday units as opposed to the 20 of the previous application.

But a response already received from county highways states they still have “highway concerns regarding the safe operation of this site” and would reiterate their position the proposals “should be refused on highway safety grounds resulting from the poor site lines at the site entrance and the inadequate parking provision”.

Applicants say they want to give the site “a viable future” as it has failed as a pub and Indian restaurant.