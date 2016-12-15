Slaidburn Silver Band play at festive civic carol service

Clitheroe and Ribblesdale Rotarian along with Clitheroe Lions enjoyed a magnificent carol service at St James’ Church, Clitheroe.

The Town Mayor Mark French, along with all who attended, were entertained with superb carol singing by children from St James’ and Edisford Primary Schools. The music was provided by Slaidburn Silver Band. Following the singing there was a “brew” and a mince pie in the parish hall.

Presidents Mary Robinson, Diane Ryan and Alan Clifford would like to thank all who came along and especially the children and their families. Thanks have also been expressed to St James’ Church for hosting the event.