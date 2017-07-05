Simon's generous donation to church group

A respected local charity stalwart has come to the aid of volunteers who run a monthly church group.

Simon O'Rourke, who runs Ribble Valley Shopmobility in Clitheroe, responded to a request made by Eric Wallace, one of the leaders at the Sunday Lunch Club at St Paul’s Church, Low Moor.

The club is a monthly group where children can meet and play games, do crafts and listen to Bible based stories. All the family is welcome to the free session at which lunch is also provided.

Eric had asked via social media if anyone would be kind enough to consider paying for a parachute for the club as the children had recently enjoyed playing parachute games with a one borrowed from another church.

A few hours after Eric made the request, he was delighted to receive a couple of positive responses - one of which was from Simon who came along to the lunch club last month to present a parachute to the club's leaders and children.

Simon, who uses a wheelchair himself, set up the charity Ribble Valley Shopmobility in 2007 to provide wheelchairs and mobility scooters for use in and around the town.

The next St Paul's Sunday Lunch Club takes place on July 23rd from 11am until 12-30pm and everyone is welcome. For more details about the club contact Johanna Smith on 01200 424935.