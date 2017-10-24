Siblings will light this year’s firework display

Brother and sister Thomas and Joanna Verity are the lucky winners who found the golden ticket and are going to light the fireworks at this year’s Clitheroe Community Bonfire.

The youngsters who both attend Brabins Endowed Primary School at Chipping found the ticket when buying a copy of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times in Banana News.

“I’m really excited,” said Joanna, age six. “I can’t wait to set the fireworks off as I love fireworks.”

Thomas (four) said: “I really like setting the fireworks off.”

They will be accompanied by their parents Sarah and Mark on the evening.

Organisers have yet to hear from the person who found the first Golden Ticket which allows him or her to light this year’s bonfire. The ticket, which was hidden in last week’s issue, has still not been claimed.

“We urge the winner to come forward quickly so that we can finalise arrangements for this year’s community bonfire,” said Andy Belcham, chairman of Clitheroe Community Bonfire Committee. “Please check again at home – the ticket is a large golden A5 size and not easy to miss!”

Clitheroe Bonfire is being held on Saturday, November 4th, from 6pm and the organisers are gearing up to organise one of the town’s largest fundraising events of the year.

“With just over a week to go we are putting the finishing touches to the evening and promise you a great community event for everyone to enjoy. We’ve added more field entertainment this year, there’s the usual food, drinks and flashing goods to purchase and ticket sales are strong,” added Andy.

“What we do need to stress is that this is a ticketed event. We don’t want to disappoint anyone on the gate who hasn’t got a ticket so we are urging people to make sure they have bought tickets in advance or online through our link on our Facebook page.”

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for a family (two adults and two children) from Banana News or Dawsons.

They can also be purchased online by following the link on the bonfire Facebook page – www.facebook.com/bonfire2014

Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds raised at the event are shared between local charities with the North West Air Ambulance and Lancashire Life Education receiving donations this year.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.