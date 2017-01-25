Showcase of fashion by talented designers

The exotic setting of the Caribbean was the theme for a fashion show at a Clitheroe high school to showcase the talents of budding Stella McCartneys and Vivienne Westwoods.

The catwalk was filled with a colourful array of outfits made by Year 11 textiles students and Year 9 Enrichment Project Catwalk group.

A dazzling collections of outfits and fashion pieces were modelled by the students as part of their GCSE coursework.

The collection included multi layered dresses, carnival queens, netted skirts, printed tops and a fabulous array of colours, textures and designs.

The students also performed an authentic Caribbean dance routine and Year 10 hospitality and catering team laid on a selection of sweet and spicy food with a drop of punch to go with it.

Along with giving students the chance to show off their work the evening also raised cash for the Make A Wish UK charity that helps to lay on treats, trips and outings for sick and ill children.

A spokesman said: “We are very proud of what the pupils have achieved and also for, a place where pupils can even help to make dreams come true for other children.”