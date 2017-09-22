Showcase highlighted what health and wellbeing services are available locally

More than 100 residents attended a health and wellbeing showcase hosted by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The event included displays by 30 local health and wellbeing service providers and community groups.

It was part of a Health and Wellbeing Week organised by the council to raise awareness of the wide range of services available to help residents live happier, healthier lives.

The showcase featured displays by the council’s healthy lifestyles, Up and Active, housing, regeneration, arts development and environmental health teams, the Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance, the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership, the Ribble Valley Community Alcohol Partnership, community transport scheme the Little Green Bus, the East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group, Age UK and Christians Against Poverty.

Ribble Valley Borough Council partnership officer Dilys Day said: “The council is committed to supporting initiatives that promote physical and mental health and works closely with partners to offer integrated services that focus on residents’ needs.

“The event was a great success and attracted many residents, who were able to obtain information on a wide range of services aimed at improving their health and wellbeing.”

The council’s health and fitness officer, Tracy Balko, added: “Statistics show that just 56 per cent of adults in Lancashire are achieving the recommended levels of physical activity each week.

“Obesity combined with lack of exercise is one of the biggest preventable causes of early death alongside smoking. As well as shortening people’s life expectancy, it can lead to many years of poor health and low quality of life.

“The council’s healthy lifestyles team delivers a range of targeted programmes, such as Up and Active, weight management and Stepping Out, all of which were represented at the event, along with many other services that are helping residents live more happily and healthily.”

Remaining events during Health and Wellbeing Week include an Up and Active introductory session at Clitheroe Hospital today (Friday) and a Tai Chi taster in the Clitheroe Castle grounds on Saturday.

Further information is available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s healthy lifestyles team on 01200 425111.