Search continues for Golden Tickets

It’s a rollover week for the Golden Ticket with this week’s lucky winner having the privilege of lighting the town’s firework display.

The ticket is hidden inside one issue of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times on sale from Banana News from Thursday.

And the lucky reader who finds the Golden Ticket this week needs to get in touch straight away so that organisers can give them all the details on lighting the firework display.

Last week’s Golden Ticket has not yet been claimed. It gives one person the chance to light the bonfire and is still out there – so double check copies of last week’s Advertiser and let organisers know if you are the lucky winner.

Clitheroe Bonfire is being held on Saturday, November 4th, from 6pm and, with now only two weeks to go, the organisers are gearing up to host one of the town’s largest fundraising events of the year.

There are lots more tea and coffee stalls plus food stalls this year. There are also some amusement stalls and fairground rides to keep the children entertained both before and after the fireworks.

Tickets are selling fast. Priced at £5 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for a family (two adults and two children), the tickets can be found at Banana News and Dawsons.

Tickets can also be bought online by following the link on the bonfire Facebook page – www.facebook.com/bonfire2014

The Clitheroe Bonfire and organised fireworks display raises thousands of pounds each year for local charities. The North West Air Ambulance and Lancashire Life Education will receive donations this year.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.