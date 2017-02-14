Schoolchildren enjoy a variety of activities for Interfaith Harmony Week

Youngsters at Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge, celebrated Interfaith Harmony Week - a celebration of global religions that seeks to bring together and educate people of different faiths.

A rotation of activities deepened children’s understanding of Hinduism, Judaism, Islam and Sikhism. The pupils enjoyed painting colourful Diwali candle holders and rangoli patterns; making a menorah and stars of David; creating models of the five pillars of Islam and were able to take centre stage with Bhangra dancing.

At the end of the week, children presented their work at a parent’s assembly; explaining key facts about each of the religions, as well as showing off some of their crafts and dance techniques.

A spokesman for the school said: “Throughout the week, the British values of mutual respect and tolerance of other faiths and the words of Pope Francis ‘To live as true children of God means to love your neighbour’ were encompassed as the children became more aware of world faiths, building ties and the need to respect one another.”