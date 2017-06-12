Schoolboy Danny scales new heights for charity

A Clitheroe schoolboy has been hitting the heights after completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and raising money for charity.

Eleven-year-old Danny Worsley, a Year 6 pupil at Pendle Primary School, recently completed the walking challenge - which takes in Yorkshire mountains Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough - in an impressive 11 hours and 21 minutes. This was well under the 12 hours required to have successfully completed the challenge.

Danny joined his dad, Adrian Worsley (43), on the 24-mile trek. The father-and-son team were part of a group of around 25 people who were completing the walk to raise money for the PSP Association. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a neurological condition caused by the premature loss of nerve cells in certain parts of the brain.

The walk was organised by a colleague of Adrian’s, who works for Greater Manchester Police.

Adrian, who lives in West Bradford, said: “Danny’s done quite a bit of walking before - he did Pen-y-Ghent when he was just four - but this was a big achievement for a little guy.

“It was a long day and during the course of it many of us were flagging, but Danny kept his spirits up with a combination of Skittles and ability to take the mickey out of me in front of my work colleagues!

“He might only have little legs, but once he gets going he becomes a remorseless walking machine. He was about 30 seconds ahead of me at the end. The walk must have taken it out of him though because he was fast asleep in the car by the time we’d left the car park coming home!”

Danny and his dad raised £405 for the charity, while the whole walking group raised around £3,000.

Anyone wishing to donate further to the good cause is asked to log onto https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adrian-Worsley1