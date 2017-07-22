School choir well tuned for trophy winning

It was another successful singing competition for the choir from Salesbury CE Primary School in the Blackburn Festival of Speech, Music and Dance.

Held at Revidge Fold United Reformed Church, the choir, led by Mrs Gill Fourie, won the St Cecilia Cup for Primary School Choirs, the Loxham Trophy for Chamber Choirs (including the Blackburn Times Trophy for highest overall score) and the John Kay Trophy for best accompanists, for their piano and percussion players, Key Stage Two teacher Mr Stephen Bird and deputy headteacher Mr Andrew Kellington.

The choir have taken part in many events and competitions over the last 10 years, having also performed in Burnley, Preston, Manchester, Leeds and the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall and the Olympic village at London 2012.

More than 100 children from Years Two to Six regularly attend weekly rehearsals and are already looking forward to their next performances.