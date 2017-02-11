Rural health clinic given £740 cash injection

A rural health drop-in clinic for farming families and those living in isolated areas in the Ribble Valley has been given a cash boost.

The annual community fundraiser at Newton-in-Bowland Village Hall proved to be a huge success, raising £740 for the cause called The Field Nurse Project.

The village hall committee organise the event each February in aid of charities and were keen to support a cause close to home. Around 130 people attended the event and enjoyed a hot supper with entertainment by a Peter Kay tribute comedian and singer, Simon Dee.

Established in July last year by a team of volunteers, The Field Nurse project is supported by Crossroads Care and supports two professional nurses to provide health advice at Gisburn and Clitheroe Auction Markets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Field Nurse volunteer, Christine Parkinson, receiving the cheque thanked everyone for their support. She said: “We are so grateful to everyone for raising this fantastic amount of money. The service is reliant on donations and grants so events like this really do make a difference in making sure we keep the project going.”