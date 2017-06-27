Runners take part in 5k Race for Life and raise vital funds for charity

More than £500 was raised for Cancer Research by a Race for Life event staged by a Clitheroe gym.

Members of Carter Leisure, situated on Chatburn Road, took part in the 5k run which started at the gym following a route around to Castle Cement, through Brungerley Park and then back again to the gym.

The men’s race was won by Cameron Ormerod who took first place with a time of 21 minutes and 54 seconds, Will Waller took second place in a time of 22 minutes and 50 seconds, and Andrew Holmes took third place in a time of 22 minutes and 53 seconds.

The winner of the ladies’ race was Tracey Wilkins who completed the route in a time of 29 minutes and 43 seconds.

Year on year, the number of people taking part in Carter Leisure’s Race for Life has grown in numbers and those who took part carried pink balloons that were ceremoniously let go back at the club at 7-45pm.