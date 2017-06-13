Runners scale Pendle 22 times for 22 lives lost

A team of running friends went above and beyond at the weekend scaling Pendle Hill 22 times in memory of the 22 victims who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

All members of Clayton Le Moors Harriers running club, they started at 4pm on Friday and ran up from The Pendle Inn at Barley five times finishing at 9pm.

They then started again at 6-30am on Saturday finishing at 9pm, before getting up again at 6-30am on Sunday and finishing at 4pm.

And they all went to work on Monday.

Out of the five-strong team of runners – Dave Bagot, Dave Motley, Garry Wilkinson, Russel Clarke, and Ryan Wilkinson – four managed to complete all 22 climbs.

Ryan Wilkinson sadly had to retire after an impressive 17 legs due to injury.

The runners were supported by many, including children, who ran the legs with a major contribution from Danny Collinge, Peter Coates, James Williamson and Ryan Belshaw.

In total, the team ran 83 miles with 23,500ft of ascent.

The team have expressed their thanks to all their sponsors and supporters over the weekend, whether they came to run or just help out, and to The Pendle Inn at Barley for its support.

This made the team even more determined to complete the challenge during which their thoughts were always with the families who were affected by the tragic events in Manchester.

Pink balloons were released after the challenge in memory of the victims.

The team is currently well on its way to reaching its target of £5k and to make a donation visit: justgiving.com/weheartMCR22