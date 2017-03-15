Royal visit is a chance to showcase the town

Excitement is rising and plans are well under way as the Ribble Valley prepares for a royal visit by Prince Charles to Clitheroe, Samlesbury and Garstang, on Tuesday.

HRH The Prince of Wales will arrive by train into Clitheroe Railway Station at around 10am, before walking up through the town via King Street and Castle Street.

The heir to the throne will meet residents and business owners, before speaking to some individual stall holders who are participants in the town’s popular food festival.

Later in the day, the royal visitor will go on to make a tour of the Academy for Skills and Knowledge at BAE Systems, Samlesbury, meeting staff, students and school children, before exploring the facility, including the virtual reality cave and workshops.

As patron of The Specialist Cheesemakers Association, Prince Charles’ last visit of the afternoon will be to Dewlay Cheesemakers of Garstang, where he will tour the site, spending time with staff and local farmers who supply the firm.

Many of the town’s dignitaries will be on hand to meet the prince, including Ribble Valley Mayor Joyce Holgate, who is an old hand when it comes to greeting the royal family.

She first met Prince Charles in January 2003 when he visited the borough and spent time at Clitheroe Bus and Rail Interchange before heading off to Chipping. Six years ago she was lucky to meet him again when he presented her MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Coun. Holgate said: “I remember accompanying him to Chipping Village Hall when he last visited in 2003.

“He is a very nice man and I am really looking forward to meeting him in my capacity as Ribble Valley Mayor.”

Following the launch of the Ribble Valley Food Trail in 2008 by Ribble Valley Borough Council, Clitheroe now hosts it’s successful annual food festival and has been named Lancashire’s official food town.

Council leader Stuart Hirst said: “The Royal visit is a tremendous opportunity to showcase what Lancashire and Ribble Valley has to offer and builds on the success of our annual food festival. I hope everyone will turn out next Tuesday to welcome the Prince of Wales to Clitheroe.”

Business owners and residents of Clitheroe Town Centre are advised that on the morning of Tuesday, March 21st, entry to the following roads will be closed from 7am that morning to facilitate the security operation:

Castle Street, King Street, King Lane, New Market Street to the Market car park.

Railway View Avenue will be access only from Railway View Road.

At approximately 9-45am Moor Lane and Parson Lane will also be closed.

It is also requested that all vehicles are removed by 6am; parking will be not be permitted on the following roads:

Moor Lane, Castle Street, King Lane taxi rank, King Street, Market Place and New Market Street as far as the Market car park.

It is anticipated that things will return to normal around 11-30am. Castle Street will, however, remain closed until early afternoon.

Businesses and shop owners are being asked to also ensure deliveries are rearranged during these times to accommodate the operation. Further information regarding these arrangements is available by contacting Mark Beveridge on 01200 425111.

