Royal reply for schoolgirl left heartborken by terror attacks

A Clitheroe schoolgirl heartbroken by the terrorist attacks which hit London and Manchester penned a poignant letter to The Queen.

pAnd much to Jessica Fielding and her family’s amazement, she got a reply!

The seven-year-old, who attends Edisford Primary School, put pen to paper after the incidents a few months ago.

Twenty-two people died when terrorist Salman Abedi bombed the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert in May.

The explosion ripped through the arena foyer as thousands of fans, mostly young girls and their parents, were leaving the venue after the performance.

In June, seven people were killed in a terror attack in London when three men in a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge, before going on a stabbing spree.

Jessica, who lives with her parents Beth and Matt and four-year-old sister, Emily, was heartbroken after reading about the attacks and worried for the safety of her family and friends.

Beth said: “Jessica was really upset.

“She was asking who would protect us all from it all. We explained that the Queen and all the soldiers and policeman would.

“Shortly after she took it upon herself to write a little letter to Her Majesty, thanking her for keeping us safe and letting her know that she’s loved and the best queen ever!

“We only saw this when she randomly asked us for the Queen’s address one day! We posted it and never thought the queen would respond. We explained to Jessica how busy the queen is and may not write back.”

However, after returning from their summer holiday, the Fieldings were shocked and delighted to receive official correspondence from Buckingham Palace.

Beth added: “We couldn’t believe it. We are so proud of Jessica. She was absolutely overwhelmed and has been excitedly telling anyone who’ll listen! We thought it was such a lovely response!

“With all the frightening events currently happening, I’m sure the Queen was touched that in a little market town in Lancashire is a seven-year-old girl who is proud to say Her Majesty is the Queen!”

Jessica is planning to take the letter to school in the new term.