Royal College appointment for local consultant

One of East Lancashire’s most respected doctors has been appointed to a key role in the professional body which represents doctors, the Royal College of Physicians.

Dr John Dean, Deputy Medical Director and Consultant Physician at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, has been appointed as the Clinical Lead for the RCP Quality Improvement Hub, which provides an infrastructure for the development of training and education in quality improvement across a range of disciplines.

Dr Dean joined the Trust, which covers Clitheroe Community Hospital, in 2011 after a career with NHS Bolton, Royal Bolton NHS Hospital Trust and Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust. He will now split his time between East Lancashire and his RCP duties.

Dr Dean said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role. The Royal College of Physicians has 33,000 members and fellows in the UK and across the world who work as physicians delivering and improving services in 30 specialities. I will be leading a growing team within the College that will develop new ways to support these physicians and their patients to continually improve care. I aim to bring much of the good practice we see back to East Lancashire, and continue to share the great work.”