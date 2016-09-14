Rounders event will boost two worthy causes

A rounders tournament will be held in a Ribble Valley village this weekend in aid of two worthy charities – Field Nurses and North West Air Ambulance.

The Bowland Gamebirds inaugural rounders tournament is being held on the Bolton-by-Bowland cricket/football field this Sunday.

Huge support has already been shown for this event with more than 100 people signing up to play and a maximum capacity supporter crowd.

A total of 10 teams with nine players in each have been encouraged to wear something spotty or dotty from a small accessory to a full costume in memory of local girl Louise Hartley.

One of the organisers Helen Dakin said that the club has been amazed at the response.

“Initially the number of teams have been capped to 10 and we have had to turn teams away this year,” said Helen. “We are so grateful for the wonderful support.”

Bowland Gamebirds was formerly a netball club established in 2002 by a group of friends.

More recently the team has reformed and swapped netball bibs for rounders bats and nets for posts.

Helen said that thanks to the support of local businesses the club has gone from strength to strength.

“Holden Clough has sponsored our kit, the Spread Eagle at Sawley has heavily subsidised our after match suppers, Bolton-by-Bowland cricket club has lent us their ground, Lancashire Sport and Rounder’s England have provided funding, equipment and training, meaning the club now boasts more than 25 players,” said Helen.

“As our first season came to a close we thought it would be a good idea to hold a tournament and also raise money for charity in the process.”

For anyone who would like to join in the fun, the season starts next April, or for the truly committed, winter training is scheduled for Wednesday evenings from 8 to 9 pm at Bowland High School starting on Wednesday September 28th.