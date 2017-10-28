Rotary members do their bit to eradicate polio worldwide

Ribblesdale Rotary members in Clitheroe are among millions reaching out on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio.

Since Rotary International and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative nearly 30 years ago, it is understood the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from 350,000 cases a year to just 37 cases in 2016. To eradicate and protect all children from the disease, Rotary International has committed to raising $50 million dollars per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1.

The purple crocus is a symbol of Rotary’s worldwide campaign to eradicate polio, with it’s colour representing the purple dye used to mark the finger of a child who has received the life-saving oral vaccine. President of Ribblesdale Rotary, Linda Bindless, planted crocus bulbs in Clitheroe Parish Churchyard to mark their support.