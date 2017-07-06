Rotary donates £5k to charities

Cheques totalling over £5,000 were handed out to local and international charities by the outgoing president of the Rotary Club of Clitheroe.

But prior to handing over her presidential chain to the new president Frank Brown and distributing the cheques to the various charities, outgoing president Mary Robinson had one more extra special duty to perform.

Outgoing president Mary Robinson is pictured presenting Rotarian Bill Barker with his award.

She presented the Paul Harris Fellowship Award which is only awarded to those Rotarians that have gone the extra mile in following the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” to well-known Clitheroe resident Bill Barker, who used to own and run Barker’s Nursery on Whalley Road, Clitheroe.

Bill has been involved with various Rotary projects and is always on hand to offer help. This has included Bill moving the Life Education mobile classroom from one primary school to another in all weathers.

The Clitheroe Community Bonfire also owes Bill a debt of gratitude for all the hard work he did to save the event from extinction a few years ago.

Outgoing president Mary went on to present cheques to local and international charities to the value of more than £5,000 from funds raised by the club during her year as president.

Mary then inducted new president, Rotarian Frank Brown, who said that he is looking forward to following Mary with another successful year. Frank then invested Sandy Morrison as the president elect.

The charities which received donations from the Rotary Club of Clitheroe are Ribble Valley Crossroads Care, the Little Green Bus, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue, Life Education Lancashire, the Citizens Advice Bureau, Rossendale Mountain Rescue, Barnardos, Alzheimer Association, Mary’s Meals, Clapham Cave Rescue, Field Nurses, Dance Syndrome, Clitheroe Scouts, Girl Guides, Clitheroe Wolves FC, Polio Plus and the Rotary Foundation.

To find out more about Rotary in the Ribble Valley, contact Roland Hailwood on 01200 424240 or roland.hailwood@gmail.com