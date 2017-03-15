Rotarians gastronomic Dine Around

According to a national newspaper we who live in the Ribble Valley are spoilt for choice when it comes to eating out.

So Ribblesdale Rotary Club have found a solution – eat in three different venues the same evening! For the second time the social committee organised a Dine Around where guests enjoyed their starter in one hostelry, main course in another and pudding in a third. Those opening their doors to offer their generous hospitality were the Spread Eagle, Calf’s Head, Swan with Two Necks, Waddington Arms, Lower Buck, Red Pump and Edisford Bridge. A complimentary drink was enjoyed first of all at St Michael and St John’s Parish Centre where everybody was given their gastronomic itinerary for the evening.

During the evening Crossroads chairman of trustees Tom McLean MBE was presented with a cheque for more than £600. He is pictured with president Dianne and Rotarian Barry Wood, a member of the organising social committee.

The next Dine Around will take place on Friday, September 22nd, and anyone interested in attending should call Rotarian John Snowdon on 01200 423187. Anyone interested in joining the club can call Ribblesdale Rotary’s secretary for more details on 01200 429913