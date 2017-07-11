‘Romans’ delight crowds in Ribchester

‘Romans’ descended on Ribchester for the annual festival of re-enactments.

The Roman Military Research Society and Romanorum treated adults and children alike to cavalry displays with drills and manoeuvres with five horses, cookery and weaving demonstrations and the chance to see what a Roman may have kept in his knapsack. One could also sample the Roman flavoured sausages and for children there was a special chariot race, the chance to dress up in Roman armour or talk to historical mystery author, Caroline Lawrence who has written ‘The Roman Mysteries’ series.

People flocked to the village for the exciting military displays, including the firing of artillery and archery as well as the chance to see how the Romans lived in everyday life.

Friends of Ribchester Roman Museum treasurer, Sharon Tomlinson described the weekend as “an absolute success” with people also able to visit the museum and excavation.