Ribchester May Market boosts church’s ‘Raise the Roof’ appeal

Ribchester St Wilfrid’s Church ‘Raise the Roof’ appeal was given a £210 boost through money donated at the village’s recent May Market.

Vital work to repair the roof at St Wilfrid’s is due to start this week.

Pictured from l-r outside the church, now scaffolded, are: Anna Davies, chair of the appeal, Andrew Wallin on behalf of the May Market committee, Canon Brian McConkey, rector of St Wilfrid’s and Alan Tomlinson and Tansy Sabben from the fund raising appeal.

St Wilfrid’s parishioners have raised more than £5,000 towards the £40,000 they have to raise for the appeal and future events include a beetle drive, organ recital and masked ball.