Ribble Valley villages scoop several titles in Best Kept competition

Ribble Valley villages picked up a plethora of awards this week at the Lancashire Best Kept Village Competition.

Grindleton was named the best small village and the best first time entrant. It also picked up a certificate of merit for winning the category for best public hall – Grindleton Pavilion.

Parish councillor Lorraine Halley said: “We’re very proud to have received these awards as it has taken a lot of work. We’ve been out at least once a week to either sweep the blossom or leaves up or pick up litter.”

She praised the local community for their help and lengthsman Roy Tuck.

Sabden was named the best medium village and Specialised Auto Services in Sabden won the industrial/commercial category.

The village was also named as having the best war memorial and bowling green.

Chipping won the best public playing field category and The Gibbon Bridge Hotel at Chipping won the best hotel/guesthouse category.