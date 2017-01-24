Ribble Valley school back to normal after flooding damage

Following a serious flood in September 2016, life is now back to normal for pupils at St Augustine’s RC High School in Billington.

The school was partially closed at the start of the school year after a water main burst in the main school flooding the food technology rooms and two of the science laboratories.

After extensive refurbishment the classrooms are now back in action and the pupils are delighted with their new classrooms.

Headteacher Michael Wright said: “It has been a difficult few months for the classes and teachers affected by the flood, but our contractors, Pilkingtons, worked exceptionally hard to ensure that they met the January deadlines and we now have three fully refurbished classrooms. Everybody in the school pulled together to minimise the disruption for the pupils, but it is a great relief to have everything back to normal.”

St Augustine’s is an over-subscribed Catholic high school in the Ribble Valley with outstanding reports from both Ofsted and the Diocese of Salford.