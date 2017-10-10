Ribble Valley mum welcomes PM’s shift on organ donation

A Chipping mum who campaigned for the law on organ donation to be changed has welcomed Prime Minister Theresa May’s promise made at the Conservative Party conference to do just that.

Susan Robinson is one of many who have been campaigning for the law to be changed to an opt out system – similar to the one which operates in Wales.

“This gives hopes to thousands of people who are on the organ donor waiting list and if they don’t get a donor will die,” said widow and mother-of-two Susan.

“It remains to be seen how soon this law can be implemented,” added Susan. “Although, the sooner it is the better as time is not a luxury that those on the organ donor waiting list enjoy.”

The Prime Minister’s vow means that a system of presumed consent will operate across the UK, whereby organs become available unless people decide not to take part. The Government will launch a consultation on the issue before bringing in the change.

The issue is one close to Susan’s heart, as her 16-year-old daughter Stephanie received a new kidney last winter when someone with the same tissue and blood type had died.

Prior to the transplant Stephanie had been extremely poorly, undergoing dialysis as she awaited for a donor and her operation.

Since the transplant her life has been transformed and, after gaining the GCSE grades she needed at Longridge High School despite missing around six months of schooling in two years, the teenager began a course in fashion and textiles at Blackburn College in September.

Susan recently raised more than £700 by staging a coffee morning and raffle in Chipping Village Hall to raise funds for the charity Kidney for Life which supports renal patients, both adults and children, at hospitals in the Greater Manchester area including the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where Stephanie was treated.