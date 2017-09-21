Ribble Valley man accused of cheating the public revenue

A 74-year-old man has appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of cheating the public revenue, whilst owning a business.

Thomas Hickey is alleged to have been concerned in cheating the public revenue by being the sole proprietor of Hickeys, he failed to declare income tax and national insurance contributions deducted from the wages of the employees.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place between February 1st, 2011 and March 31st, 2015, at Burnley.

The defendant, of Clitheroe Road, Mitton, did not indicate a plea to the allegation. The case can only be heard at the crown court and Hickey was unconditionally bailed until October 23rd, for a hearing at the higher court.