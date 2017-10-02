Ribble Valley Labour make BBC News at 10

Ribble Valley Labour Party sent a record number of three delegates to the Labour Party conference in Brighton last week.

The three delegates came from all parts of the Ribble Valley constituency. Women’s delegate Maria Gee lives in Hothersall, youth delegate Matthew Trafford lives in Walton-le-Dale and constituency delegate Giles Bridge lives in Clitheroe.

The delegates kept members and Labour supporters informed on the conference through a daily blog posted on the Ribble Valley Labour Party Facebook page.

Giles Bridge appeared on the BBC news at 10 headlines on Wednesday night, in the news piece on Jeremy Corbyn’s speech.

Giles gave his initial thoughts to the BBC as he left the conference hall, saying of the speech: “It was really good, really emotional and inspirational. Can’t wait to get out there and campaign for Labour.”

This week’s Ribble Valley branch meeting will be discussing how to campaign on Labour’s message “Hope for our country”, after the conference.