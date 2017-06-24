Ribble Valley Girl Guides just wanna have fun!

A chocolate fondue, spa relaxation and designing an evening outdoor game were all named as favourites of a spectacular weekend enjoyed by 11 members of The Senior Section from Girlguiding Ribble Valley.

The teenagers attended a “chill and fill” training session at Waddow Hall as part of their leadership qualification.

The main aim of the weekend was to fill up on training in order to support them completing elements of their qualifications. Four young women passed, while everyone else made considerable progress. Another aim of the weekend was for the girls to come together to share ideas and deepen friendships, as they all work with different groups of Rainbows, Brownies and Guides in the Ribble Valley. A spokesman said: “Everyone enjoyed a workshop with Mrs Bead to create a ‘tree of life’ depicting their journey into Girlguiding, plus an exclusive session at Inside Spa, Nelson, to chill out after all the hard work. The young women also experienced a traditional campfire where nine individuals made their Promise as members of Girlguiding.”