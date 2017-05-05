Search

Ribble Valley county council election count in full swing

The ballot papers are currently being verified at the Ribble Valley county council election count.

The ballot papers are currently being verified before the votes can be counted for the Ribble Valley county council elections.

Councillors are fighting for seats in four divisions - Clitheroe, Longridge with Bowland, Ribble Valley South West and Ribble Valley North East.

It has just been announced that the turnout for the Clitheroe division was 32.73%, the turnout for the Ribble Valley North East division 35.36%, the turnout for the Longridge with Bowland division 32.14% and the Ribble Valley South West division turnout was 34.9%.

This means overall turnout in the Ribble Valley was 33.8%.