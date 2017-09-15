Reunion is icing on the cake for retired staff!

More than 40 retired and former employees from Johnson Matthey, Clitheroe, had a trip down memory lane while tucking into a nice slice of Victoria sponge!



They attended a coffee morning, alongside current staff as part of the firm’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

A spokesman at the Clitheroe site said: “The coffee morning was a great success and was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended.

“Everyone had a chance to look through old photos, watch a slideshow and see the history of the site and the company over the last 200 years, while also getting a chance to catch up with former colleagues.

“A colleague who had worked at the site in 1957 to 1969 attended and she enjoyed the chance to look at the photos, which brought back many happy memories and she had some wonderful stories to tell of her time on site.

“As part of the coffee morning a bake off competition was held by current staff and colleagues, the attendees of the coffee morning were asked to vote for the winning bake! The winner of the JM bake off was Wendy Willetts, who made a delicious chocolate cherry cake, but the high standard set by all the bakers made it a very difficult decision.

“There was plenty of cake to go round on the day and it was felt that it had been a fitting part of the celebrations to mark the companies 200th anniversary.”