‘Restaurant of the Year’ for Wiswell eatery

A Ribble Valley pub has been recognised for serving cuisine of a truly excellent standard.

The Freemasons at Wiswell was crowned “Restaurant of the Year – England 2017” at the AA Hospitality Awards.

Steven Smith, owner and chef of the establishment, said: “As a pub, we’re here for the long term and this award not only creates a legacy for The Freemasons, it’s a building block from which we plan to move onward and upwards. When I started out over a decade ago, I wanted to stake out a place for myself in this industry and become known for the quality of my dishes and menus. This is a very proud moment for me, Aga and the team.”