Respects paid to rally enthusiast Martin

The funeral of a Rimington rally fan who was tragically killed by a bull was held on the 10th anniversary of the death of one of his racing idols.

Martin Leverton (70) died on August 25th when he was crushed by a bull at Gisburn Auction Mart where he had worked for more than 20 years.

A passionate follower of world rally racing and a fan of the late World Rally Champion Colin McRae, Martin's funeral was held on Friday, September 15th, at Gisburn Church and then at Skipton Crematorium, on the 10th anniversary of Colin McRae's death.

Martin and his wife Audrey were enthusiastic followers of rally racing and attended the World Rally Championship in Wales every year, taking his Subaru car to all of the stages, meeting other rally enthusiasts.

After his death, a plea was made to all Subaru owners via Dales Subaru and on social media asking them to attend the funeral.

One of Martin's requests was that everyone, on the day of his funeral, would leave his home at Rimington before travelling to the auction mart. The hearse was led by Martin's Subaru driven by his son Andrew (Levy) with Martin's eldest son Ian and grandchildren Jack and Charlie. The hearse was followed by two Subarus supplied by Dales Subaru, of Colne, and the Subaru World Touring car which was driven up that morning from Birmingham to take part in the funeral.

Subarus lined the street outside the church where the funeral was held for Martin Leverton.

As Martin showed cattle around the ring at the auction mart he requested to be walked around the cattle ring at Gisburn. So on arrival at Gisburn Auction Mart, approximately 20 Subarus parked up in a line of honour, before Martin made his "final walk" around the ring carried by his sons Andrew and Ian, grandsons Jack and Charlie and his work colleagues Colin and Chris. His work colleagues, who were watching from the viewing area of the ring, gave Martin a round of applause on his exit.

The Subarus then followed the funeral cortege to the church where they lined the street in Gisburn revving their engines. After the service at a packed Gisburn church Martin made his final journey to Carleton crematorium. Again his Subaru leading the hearse and the 20 Subarus in convoy!

Well known in the local area, Martin, who farmed at Tosside before he sold up in 1997, is survived by his wife Audrey, son Ian and his wife Heather, youngest son David and his wife Sharon and grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Reece and Courtney.

The two Subarus supplied by Dales Subaru, of Colne, at Martin Leverton's funeral.