Remembrance service for long-standing teacher

A former teacher whose career at Waddington and West Bradford CE Primary School spanned nearly 20 years has died at the age of 90.

Madge Pointon, formerly Sagar, was born in Bolton in September 1925. She attended Bolton County Grammar School, which was evacuated to the Old Links golf course during the Second World War, before going on to St Mary’s college, Cheltenham, to study teaching.

Madge’s career started at Markland Hill in Bolton and she went on to marry her first husband in April 1953.

Children John Paul and Judith came along shortly afterwards and the family moved first to Nidderdale in 1955 and then on to Clitheroe in 1961.

After setting up home in Edisford Road, Madge began her career at Waddington and West Bradford CE Primary School in 1964. She moved to Denbigh Drive when she retired, before marrying second husband Hedley Pointon in October 1992. The couple then moved to Shays Drive before Hedley died in 2004. This followed the sad death of Madge’s daughter Judith in 2000.

Madge loved travelling, particularly to France, fell walking, and also theatre, music and dance. She was a member of a French group until five years ago and would meet with fellow members regularly to converse in the language and share French books and articles.

Madge is survived by son Paul and his family and also by grandchildren Matthew, Kate, Charles and Alex.

l A cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Tuesday, August 30th at 1-20 pm, followed by a Service of Remembrance at St Helen’s Church, Waddington, at 2-30 pm.