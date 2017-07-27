Relatives and loved ones honoured during Starlight walk

Men, women and children came together to remember loved ones at this year’s Starlight Memories Walk.

Around 200 people took part in the evening event, which raised over £13,600 for East Lancashire Hospice – which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses in the Ribble Valley, Blackburn, Darwen and Hyndburn.

Prior to the four-mile walk around Blackburn, starting and finishing at the Park Lee Road hospice, people dedicated the event to loved ones by writing messages of hope and support on their t-shirts.

This is the first time men and children have been able to take part in the event and photographs of the event were captured by volunteer Chris Knagg.

Hospice fundraising manager Sharon Crymble said: “It was brilliant. We have had feedback from people who took part to say how moving it was and how much they enjoyed it. From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank all our volunteers and everybody who support the event.”