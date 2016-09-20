The talented father and son team who went viral with their car karaokes are now celebrating a record deal.

Musical pair Teddy McDermott (80) and son Simon (40) who have now raised more than £100,000, rose to national fame after “Song-a-minute-man” Teddy shared his endless repertoire of songs with fans on Facebook.

Originally a Butlins Redcoat, Teddy also travelled around the country singing in pubs and clubs throughout his earlier years. Now living in Blackburn and suffering from Alzheimer’s, Teddy is transported back to happier times when he is singing in the car with Simon.

And now, he is heading for the music charts after being signed up by the prestigious Decca Records label.

Teddy’s own version of the Frank Sinatra classic You Make Me Feel So Young is released tomorrow, with royalties to be split between the Alzheimer’s Society and the McDermott family.

Simon said: “This is a dream come true not only for Dad, but for the entire family. It’s incredible that it all started by trying to raise £1,000 for the charity that helped us.”