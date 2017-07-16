Search

Recognition for auction mart cafe

Donna is pictured on the left at the cafe.

The cafe at Clitheroe Auction Mart has been named Cafe of the Fortnight in TractorMART magazine.

The resident facility available for the numerous sales held at the auction mart, is owned and run by Donna Knowles (34), of Whitewell.