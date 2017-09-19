Rebecca's Heidi dance wins 'best in North West' prize

Young dancer Rebecca Taylor, from Clitheroe, has earned herself a "best in the North West" title and a £100 prize at a "winner of winners" event.



She was among 40 winners from festivals all over the North West competing in dance, music plus speech and drama at the biennial regional finals held by the British and International Federation of Festivals at Penwortham, Preston, on Saturday.

Rebecca (12), a Year Eight pupil at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, impressed the adjudicators in front of a packed audience of performers and supporters at St Leonard’s Church to win the dance prize with Heidi Dreams, her interpretation of the favourite children’s story.

Rebecca, who trains with the Angela Westwell School of Dance, had been picked to represent Colne Luther Greenwood Memorial Festival after winning four first prizes at the annual dance contest at The Muni, Colne, in spring.

Mum Mrs Gill Taylor said: “Rebecca is really thrilled at winning the title. She didn’t think she had a chance of winning because the competition was so strong.”

Rebecca, who competes regularly in dance competitions, has just successfully auditioned for a place on monthly courses at the SLP Performing Arts College, Leeds, for ballet, tap, jazz and musical theatre.