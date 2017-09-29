Rare chance to enjoy accordion orchestra at Ribble Valley Music Festival event at Chatburn

The Ribble Valley Music Festival continues to bring a wide range of live music to the area throughout the year and often includes artists and music styles that are rarely performed in the valley such as bluegrass and opera.

The next concert, at 2pm on Sunday, October 22 follows this trend and is a rare and wonderful opportunity to enjoy the unusual ensemble of several accordions coming together to create a full rich musical sound.

The UK Championship winning Craven Accordion Orchestra with more than 12 accordions and rhythm section will perform a wide range of music from around the world at Chatburn Methodist Church and with their skill and versatility will produce a variety of musical sounds.

Organisers advise this event is likely to sell out and advance tickets should be obtained. These are £8 including light refreshment, available from Roy Porter Butchers, Chatburn or by calling 01254 384893. All proceeds will go to the upkeep of the church.