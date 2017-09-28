Raise charity funds and glow inside

The fight against cancer is about to get brighter thanks to the return of a fabulous charity walk through Blackpool Lights.



Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk the Lights is back for its fifth year and will take fund-raisers along the Prom through Blackpool Illuminations to Starr Gate.

The walk will take place on Friday, October 13th as part of the charity's 20 Years Anniversary Appeal. Participants will set off between 7pm and 7-30pm from the Illuminations’ start point in Bispham, where the Radio Wave stage truck will be parked for a good send-off!

Free refreshments will be available after the walk.

For more details or to sign up for £5, log on to www.rosemere.org.uk