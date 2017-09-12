Raise a mug to world’s biggest coffee morning!

Residents in Whalley are being invited to enjoy a cuppa and help ensure no-one has to face cancer alone.

Members of Whalley and District Lions Club are hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning at their monthly meet on Saturday between 10am and 12 at Whalley Methodist Hall.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a coffee/tea and a piece of delicious cake as well as meeting members of the Lions Club. If you fancy baking, then why not bring a cake to help raise money for the charitable event?

Other activities on the day will be stone painting for the children and helping to decorate the gardens at the Methodist Church, as well as hosting the usual book swap scheme. People should bring their read books in exchange for the large range of literature.

A spokesman for Whalley and District Lions said: “The Ribble Valley Foodbank is struggling to meet demand from the local community in need. A donation station will be at the coffee morning to allow local donations to be left and collected by the foodbank volunteers. Come along with your food only donations and enjoy the refreshments on offer on the day.

“The club also welcomes those who wish to assist and join the group in welcoming our guests. Please turn up and approach a Lion who will be clearly identified. In addition, we also welcome your ideas for future activities.

“Anyone wishing to attend, but requires assistance to get to the Methodist Hall, should contact us and our Lion volunteers and will be happy to collect you and bring you to the coffee morning.

Please contact whalleylions@gmail.com or call 0845 388 1031.”