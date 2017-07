More than 200 pupils celebrated their last five years at Ribblesdale High School at a recent prom.

Attended by staff, pupils and family at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel, while there was a splashing of rain, nothing could dampen the atmosphere of more than 200 Year 11 pupils celebrating their last five years at the school.

Ribblesdale Prom 2017.

Special thanks have been expressed to Miss Parkinson and her prom committee for organising the event.

Ribblesdale Prom 2017.

Ribblesdale Prom 2017.

Ribblesdale Prom 2017.