Put on your dancing shoes for charity coffee morning

A group of Clitheroe dancers are offering people the chance to try their hand at line dancing while, at the same time, raise funds for a vital charity that supports those suffering with cancer.

In partnership with the St Mary’s Centre, the line dancing group is holding a coffee morning on Friday to raise funds for Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

The group is staging the coffee morning earlier than the national event in order for it to avoid it clashing with all the other coffee mornings that will be taking place on the official date.

Members of the group will be line dancing as usual in the St Mary’s Centre during the coffee morning and anyone who comes to the event can have a go at an easy line dance.

There will also be cakes, tea and coffee, as well as lots of fun and laughter too!

The coffee morning starts at 10-30am until 12-30pm and admission is £5 with all profits going to the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

For further information contact The St Mary’s Centre or email john.barber28@btinternet.com